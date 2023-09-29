Boil water advisory in Uptown New Orleans due to main break

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued by the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans for a specific section of Uptown New Orleans after water pressures dropped. This advisory comes from a water main break involving a 30-inch valve.

Areas Affected:

S. Claiborne Ave, stretching from Calhoun St. to Robert St.

Robert St., running from S. Claiborne Ave. to River.

The length of the Mississippi River between Robert St. and Exposition Blvd.

Exposition Blvd, from River to St. Charles Ave.

The drop in water pressure, which went below the 20 psi mark, triggered this advisory in consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

Permanent repair operations are scheduled to kick off this weekend and continue into the next week. As these repairs unfold, the Sewerage and Water Board anticipates that only customers along S. Claiborne Ave. might experience a water outage. Affected customers will receive advance notice.

Until the advisory is lifted, residents residing in the outlined regions should use bottled or boiled tap water for drinking, cooking, cleaning food, and brushing their teeth.

Furthermore, those with weakened immune systems are urged to utilize safe water for personal hygiene tasks like washing hands and bathing.

