Carr back at practice on Friday; questionable to play Sunday against the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So you’re telling me there’s a chance. Derek Carr participated in the Saints Friday practice on a limited basis. He’s questionable to play on Sunday against the Bucs.

Carr sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

If Carr doesn’t play on Sunday, Jameis Winston will start in his place.

Jordan Howden (finger), Cesar Ruiz (concussion), and Paulson Adebo (hamstring) will not play on Sunday.

Foster Moreau (ankle) is questionable for the contest.

Saints-Bucs kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate starts at 10 a.m.

