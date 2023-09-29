BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Carr back at practice on Friday; questionable to play Sunday against the Bucs

Carr sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been diagnosed with an sprained AC joint...
Carr sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been diagnosed with an sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - So you’re telling me there’s a chance. Derek Carr participated in the Saints Friday practice on a limited basis. He’s questionable to play on Sunday against the Bucs.

Carr sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He’s been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

If Carr doesn’t play on Sunday, Jameis Winston will start in his place.

Jordan Howden (finger), Cesar Ruiz (concussion), and Paulson Adebo (hamstring) will not play on Sunday.

Foster Moreau (ankle) is questionable for the contest.

Saints-Bucs kickoff is set for 12 p.m. on FOX 8. Tailgate starts at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public

Latest News

Bucs at Saints Preview
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after...
Former Saints QB Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside...
Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game