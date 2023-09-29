BBB Accredited Business
Dry skies this weekend with a hint of lower humidity

Highs will still be near 90
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last few days of September will bring a hint of fall but unfortunately, our highs continue to flirt with 90.

Rounding out the work week on this Friday, the weather won’t be much of a concern. A frontal boundary sitting just off our coast will keep a 20% chance for a stray storm in the forecast. For the majority of us, it’s going to be dry and quite warm. Highs will stick to the upper 80s but there is going to be a persistent breeze blowing which does make it feel a little better.

This weekend I’m going back to 90 degrees with some positive things to highlight in the forecast. It will be dry and less humid for both Saturday and Sunday. That breeze will stay up too which will make the 90s a bit more bearable.

Next week all attention will shift to the possibility of our first cool front of the fall season. The arrival of that front looks to be late week going into the first full weekend of October. How cool will the air mass be behind that front? Stay tuned.

