Florida man signs agreement to purchase Plaza Tower; no deal yet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Florida investor has signed a purchase agreement for Plaza Tower, according to confirmation from a real estate agent for the dilapidated skyscraper.

The news was met with optimism by those eager to see the property revitalized.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell referred to the 44-story, half-million-square-foot building as “the biggest armpit that needs to be shaved.”

“He’s from Florida and is quite accomplished he’s not a young man, he is about 65 or 70 and he’s experienced,” said Lenny Wormser with, HREC Investment Advisors.

Before the deal can progress further, a proof of funds investigation is underway to ensure the investor’s ability to undertake the project.

“If he buys it, it’s a $150-$200 million deal. He’s got to get financing locked up and he’s got to get the entitlements with the city buttoned up,” said Wormser.

Then there’s the matter of fines. The city recently imposed $180,000 in fines for problems that have arisen at the tower, but Wormser doesn’t believe it will impact any possible deal.

“The fines are like a divorce. They are the responsibility of the existing owner and anyone who buys it, should not be subject to the fine because they will be resolved prior to the sale,” said Wormser.

The mayor announced the purchase agreement this week, but says, after years of waiting, the city plans to keep up the pressure. Another hearing is scheduled for next month, with the potential for daily fines of up to $500 if ownership fails to address outstanding issues.

People who have long witnessed the vacant state of the 54-year-old Plaza Tower on a daily basis are hoping the deal goes through.

However, until the proof of funds investigation concludes, the property’s owners are continuing their marketing efforts.

Realtors anticipate that the next owner of Plaza Tower will be eligible for historic tax credits amounting to $40 million to help rehabilitate the property.

