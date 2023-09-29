BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans Opera debuts 81st season with Mozart Classic

By Amr Mekki
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Opera kicks off its 81st season with Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” on Sept. 29 at the Mahalia Jackson Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Celebrating over two centuries of North American opera heritage originating from New Orleans, the organization combines diverse artistic disciplines. They invite enthusiasts and newcomers to experience the joy of opera this season.

For more details, visit the New Orleans Opera website.

