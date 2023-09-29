Nicondra: A little less humid for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mostly dry conditions will take over for the weekend and through the week ahead with lots of sunshine. It will still be a bit warm with highs running a little above long term averages which are now in the middle 80s. Most locations will still bounce up near the 90 degree mark during the afternoons. Even the slim chance of a coastal shower will diminish towards the end of the weekend and the less humid air will feel nice with a bit of a breeze even though it’s a bit warm. The long term forecast hints at a real fall front possible in time for next weekend. It’s still a long way out, but we’ll keep you updated as it gets closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.