Orleans DA blasts state for not notifying of juvenile escapee in timely manner

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans District Attorney is blasting the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice (or OJJ) for not notifying his office or the New Orleans Police Department of the escape of a violent juvenile offender from New Orleans who shot and paralyzed a 22-year-old in New Orleans East.

Darrelle Scott’s life changed forever in 2019 when then-13-year-old Lynell Reynolds robbed and shot him as he walked along Morrison Road in New Orleans East.

In August of this year, juvenile court Judge Candace Bates-Anderson, who had sentenced Reynolds to juvenile life (meaning custody until he turns 21), released him to a group home in Lake Charles.

Williams said his office and the victim’s family opposed the move in court.

“Nothing in his disciplinary record suggested that there was a reason to diverge from the full sentence of serving it as he should have been serving it,” Williams said. “He has not rehabilitated himself.”

Reynolds’ escape from that facility came on September 13.

Fox 8 has reached out to OJJ multiple times throughout the past week but have not heard back. OJJ did issue a response to Fox 8′s sister station in Lake Charles:

“The Office of Juvenile Justice would like to assure the public, that all legal measures were taken by the agency to notify the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, the youth’s attorney, and the youth’s caregiver of the escape from the non-secure placement,” the statement said in part.

But Williams said the OJJ violated, at minimum, the spirit of the law surrounding juvenile escapees.

“The largest and most looming issue is of OJJ in this particular situation,” he said.

The violation was in the amount of time it took to file a warrant with juvenile court, Williams said, which took six days.

Even OJJ acknowledges in their statement that the warrant must be filed in order for the DA’s office to be notified, which would then be expected to notify the victim (i.e. Scott and his family).

“...the Office of Juvenile Justice filed a warrant for the youth’s arrest with the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court which would have alerted the judge, district attorney, and youth’s attorney of the delinquent’s escape,” the statement reads, not specifying the week-long delay in filing.

“The victim he paralyzed had a right to know that he might run into this man on the street and to be on guard,” Williams said. “They certainly didn’t call us, they didn’t email us, they didn’t text us. They didn’t call the NOPD, they didn’t call the state police, they didn’t call the U.S. Marshals. If you want to apprehend a dangerous suspect, you put everybody in the game.”

But OJJ maintains it did not violate the law, which requires notification to local law enforcement agencies (ex. the local sheriff’s office and municipal police departments in the parish which housed the facility the juvenile escaped from).

Nowhere in the law does it read that the OJJ must notify the parish where the juvenile was from.

(Source: NOPD)

“This is a kid who was from New Orleans who got shipped to Lake Charles and he escaped from Lake Charles. He’s not going to stay in Lake Charles. You think he’s going to go to Corvallis, Oregon? He’s going back to New Orleans,” said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti.

Raspanti said, while it is up for debate whether OJJ broke the law, the agency, at minimum, has not followed the spirit of the state laws surrounding juvenile escapees.

And this isn’t the first time this has happened.

“This is the second time in six months’ time there has been an escape from OJJ with no notice to the public,” Williams said, referring to the escape of Curtis Tassin earlier this year (his third escape from OJJ custody).

Fox 8 has reached out to OJJ again and has not received a response. We also reached out to the Governor’s Office to ask about calls for greater transparency from the state and OJJ’s responsiveness to our requests.

