Undefeated Holy Cross enters the Big 8 rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Holy Cross Tigers remained undefeated after beating Rummel last weekend. With a 4-0 start, the Tigers are now in the FOX 8 Big 8 rankings.

1. John Curtis

It still looks like Karr-Curtis in Week 10 will be for the Catholic League title.

2. Karr

St. Augustine gave the Cougars a fight on Saturday, but Karr registered another victory with a fourth quarter comeback.

3. Destrehan

The Wildcats keep their undefeated season intact after crushing rival, Hahnville.

4. St. Augustine

The Purple Knights losses are to Zachary and Karr. Two of the best teams in the state.

5. Warren Easton

The Eagles won’t be in the playoffs, but they’re still one of the best teams in any classification.

6. Brother Martin

The Crusaders will get tested this week by Karr

7. St. Charles Catholic

Comets continue to beat any team in their way. The latest school, De La Salle.

8. Holy Cross

The Tigers face the No. 1 team in our rankings on Saturday night at Tad Gormley, John Curtis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.