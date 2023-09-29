BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Undefeated Holy Cross enters the Big 8 rankings

Holy Cross is 4-0 on the season.
Holy Cross is 4-0 on the season.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Holy Cross Tigers remained undefeated after beating Rummel last weekend. With a 4-0 start, the Tigers are now in the FOX 8 Big 8 rankings.

1. John Curtis

It still looks like Karr-Curtis in Week 10 will be for the Catholic League title.

2. Karr

St. Augustine gave the Cougars a fight on Saturday, but Karr registered another victory with a fourth quarter comeback.

3. Destrehan

The Wildcats keep their undefeated season intact after crushing rival, Hahnville.

4. St. Augustine

The Purple Knights losses are to Zachary and Karr. Two of the best teams in the state.

5. Warren Easton

The Eagles won’t be in the playoffs, but they’re still one of the best teams in any classification.

6. Brother Martin

The Crusaders will get tested this week by Karr

7. St. Charles Catholic

Comets continue to beat any team in their way. The latest school, De La Salle.

8. Holy Cross

The Tigers face the No. 1 team in our rankings on Saturday night at Tad Gormley, John Curtis.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public

Latest News

Edna Karr beats Warren Easton, 48-14 (Source: Garland Gillen)
Curtis and Karr hold the top two spots in Big 8 rankings
FOX 8 Football Friday airs at 10:35 p.m. on FOX 8.
Warren Easton moves up in Big 8 rankings after blowout victory over Catholic
Brother Martin moves to 2-0 on the season. (Source: Garland Gillen)
Brother Martin remains unbeaten with victory over St. Paul’s, 23-10
Michael Turner, Jr. caught a TD pass in the Patriots win. (Source: Michael Turner, Jr.)
FOX 8 Big 8 rankings hold firm at the top