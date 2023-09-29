Vatican calls on Gov. Edwards to grant clemency for death row inmates

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Vatican has sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards, urging him to grant clemency for the inmates on death row in the state.

You will remember that 56 of the 57 inmates on death row filed an eleventh-hour attempt to receive clemency from the governor, asking for their sentences to be commuted to life in prison. The governor has publicly said he opposes the death penalty and this effort is to get that done before he leaves office.

This week, the Vatican’s “pontifical academy of life,” headed by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, reiterated the Roman Catholic Church’s opposition to the death penalty and called on the governor to act.

The letter reads in part, “We think the clearing of Louisiana’s death row would be a monumental step towards the abolition of the death penalty.”

As of today, 20 clemency hearings are scheduled to take place in the state before the end of the year, including two cases with ties to Rapides Parish and Natchitoches Parish.

