BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Vatican calls on Gov. Edwards to grant clemency for death row inmates

Vatican envoy comes under fire as he delivers aid in Ukraine
Vatican envoy comes under fire as he delivers aid in Ukraine(Fshoq / CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The Vatican has sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards, urging him to grant clemency for the inmates on death row in the state.

You will remember that 56 of the 57 inmates on death row filed an eleventh-hour attempt to receive clemency from the governor, asking for their sentences to be commuted to life in prison. The governor has publicly said he opposes the death penalty and this effort is to get that done before he leaves office.

This week, the Vatican’s “pontifical academy of life,” headed by Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, reiterated the Roman Catholic Church’s opposition to the death penalty and called on the governor to act.

The letter reads in part, “We think the clearing of Louisiana’s death row would be a monumental step towards the abolition of the death penalty.”

As of today, 20 clemency hearings are scheduled to take place in the state before the end of the year, including two cases with ties to Rapides Parish and Natchitoches Parish.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a news conference Friday morning to address the...
Chief Paul details arrests of 4 of his officers
I-10 Westbound flyover lane opens for MSY and commuter traffic
I-10 West flyover ramp leading to New Orleans International Airport now open
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher