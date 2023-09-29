BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

We’ll enjoy the low humidity this weekend but it comes with heat

A hot and dry weekend ahead
A hot weekend ahead.
A hot weekend ahead.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last day of September and the first day of October won’t feel anything like fall. The weekend will bring dry conditions with above normal highs.

Look for highs in Saturday and Sunday to heat to the lower 90s as humidity levels drop. Any storm chances will be confined to our costal regions and even those chances are very low. We’ll also keep the easterly breeze through much of the weekend. So while the 90s are back, the wind will provide a little relief to the high heat.

We’ll head into the next work week with very dry conditions and highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Our first fall cold front looks to sweep through the region towards the end of next week (Thursday night into Friday). It should bring more rain chances. It’s still too far out to see how much cooler we could get by the next weekend. Early guidance suggests we could drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Nonetheless, it’ll bring drier air which means cooler overnight lows are ahead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public

Latest News

A front pushes through allowing for a bit more comfortable feel over the weekend.
Nicondra: A little less humid for the weekend
Afternoon weather update for Friday, Sept. 29
Morning weather update for Friday, Sept. 29 at 5 a.m.
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Dry skies this weekend with a hint of lower humidity