We’ll enjoy the low humidity this weekend but it comes with heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The last day of September and the first day of October won’t feel anything like fall. The weekend will bring dry conditions with above normal highs.

Look for highs in Saturday and Sunday to heat to the lower 90s as humidity levels drop. Any storm chances will be confined to our costal regions and even those chances are very low. We’ll also keep the easterly breeze through much of the weekend. So while the 90s are back, the wind will provide a little relief to the high heat.

We’ll head into the next work week with very dry conditions and highs returning to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Our first fall cold front looks to sweep through the region towards the end of next week (Thursday night into Friday). It should bring more rain chances. It’s still too far out to see how much cooler we could get by the next weekend. Early guidance suggests we could drop to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Nonetheless, it’ll bring drier air which means cooler overnight lows are ahead.

