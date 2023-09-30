BBB Accredited Business
Bogalusa shooting incident under state police investigation

Police lights and caution tape.f
Police lights and caution tape.f(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A shooting incident before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Sullivan Drive and St. Louis Street prompted the Bogalusa Police Department to seek assistance from the Louisiana State Police.

A BPD officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area. On approach, Rasheed Moss, 36, of Bogalusa, tried to evade the officer on foot.

During the chase, Moss sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

Louisiana State Police have taken over the investigation, and their detectives processed the scene.

Residents with information, pictures, or videos are asked to help investigate. Tips can be submitted via the Louisiana State Police online portal, ‘File a Report,’ or by phoning the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

