Boil water advisory lifted for Uptown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory for much of Uptown New Orleans has been lifted, the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans announced Saturday morning (Sept. 30).

The advisory was lifted at 8:33 a.m., after test results showed the water was safe for consumption.

The advisory was put in place after a large water main break along South Claiborne Avenue and subsequent repair efforts dropped water pressure to unsafe levels. The area under the advisory included:

South Claiborne Ave from Calhoun Street to Robert Street

Robert Street from South Claiborne Avenue to the river

Mississippi River from Robert Street to Exposition Boulevard

Exposition Boulevard from the river to St. Charles Avenue

St Charles Avenue from Exposition Boulevard to Calhoun Street

Calhoun Street from St. Charles Avenue to South Claiborne Avenue

Customers who have not used their water supply during this advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

