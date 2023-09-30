BBB Accredited Business
Boil water advisory lifted for Uptown New Orleans

A precautionary boil water advisory for much of Uptown New Orleans was lifted Saturday morning...
A precautionary boil water advisory for much of Uptown New Orleans was lifted Saturday morning after tests determined the water was safe for consumption., the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans said.(New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A boil water advisory for much of Uptown New Orleans has been lifted, the Sewerage & Water Board of New Orleans announced Saturday morning (Sept. 30).

The advisory was lifted at 8:33 a.m., after test results showed the water was safe for consumption.

The advisory was put in place after a large water main break along South Claiborne Avenue and subsequent repair efforts dropped water pressure to unsafe levels. The area under the advisory included:

  • South Claiborne Ave from Calhoun Street to Robert Street
  • Robert Street from South Claiborne Avenue to the river
  • Mississippi River from Robert Street to Exposition Boulevard
  • Exposition Boulevard from the river to St. Charles Avenue
  • St Charles Avenue from Exposition Boulevard to Calhoun Street
  • Calhoun Street from St. Charles Avenue to South Claiborne Avenue

Customers who have not used their water supply during this advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

