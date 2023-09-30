BBB Accredited Business
The heat stays persistent over the next several days

Sunday will stay hot and above normal
Another hot and sunny day is in store for Sunday.
Another hot and sunny day is in store for Sunday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures remain above normal until a front sweeps through by the end of next week.

We’re under the influence of high pressure which is keeping us hot as we head into Sunday. Highs will return to the lower 90s. The good news is the humidity will stay low. With full sun, it’ll still feel hot but the breezy easterly wind will help through much of the day.

That breezy easterly wind sticks around for several days. If you live along the coast, expect higher tides and choppy water.

Much of the new work week will be spent above normal with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with near-zero rain chances. Any chance for rain will be coastal and incredibly low.

A cold front will sweep across the nation this week and arrive in our neck of the woods by the end of the week. It could bring our next best chance of rain, drier air and possibly slightly cooler temperatures.

