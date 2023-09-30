BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man driving 130 mph causes crash that splits vehicle in half, prosecutors say

Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a high-speed crash in Tucson,...
Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a high-speed crash in Tucson, Arizona.(Pima County Sheriff's Department | KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Prosecutors in Arizona say a driver who caused a horrific crash in Tucson early Thursday morning was driving at least 130 mph.

The Tucson Police Department reports that Michael Jesus Luera, 27, was arrested after he was released from the hospital later in the day.

Authorities said Luera was impaired at the time of the crash.

Luera is facing two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, and two counts of criminal damage. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Officers said they responded to the three-vehicle crash at around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, Luera was driving a BMW when he ran a red light before hitting a Subaru and splitting it in half. Two women inside the Subaru were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later updated the women’s injuries and said they were no longer life-threatening.

A 26-year-old woman in Luera’s vehicle, which caught fire after the crash, was also injured.

The third vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was damaged by debris from the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
The timeline is laid out for people when to expect the salt water to reach their communities
TIMELINE: Saltwater wedge could reach New Orleans by late October
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public

Latest News

Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024
Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate...
‘Multiple deaths,’ ammonia leak reported after truck overturns in Illinois
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a government shutdown, McCarthy pivots to a 45-day plan relying on Democratic help