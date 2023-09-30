BBB Accredited Business
Tulane rallies to beat visiting UAB, 35-23

Tulane was forced to rally from a 20-14 halftime deficit to defeat UAB, 35-23, Saturday (Sept. 30) at Yulman Stadium.
Tulane was forced to rally from a 20-14 halftime deficit to defeat UAB, 35-23, Saturday (Sept. 30) at Yulman Stadium.(Tulane Athletics)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane overcame a six-point halftime deficit Saturday (Sept. 30) to defeat the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 35-23, at Yulman Stadium.

Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt wasn’t at his sharpest, completing just 14 of 23 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. But with the game still uncomfortably close, Pratt led Tulane on a nine-play, 61-yard scoring drive in the final four minutes to put the victory away. The decisive drive culminated with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Keys III with 47 seconds left to play.

Tulane (4-1) entered the game favored by 22.5 points over the Blazers (1-4), but UAB scored 17 points in the second quarter to take a 20-14 lead into the halftime locker room.

Tulane barely outgained UAB in the game, with 448 total yards to 434. The Green Wave also committed two turnovers to the Blazers’ one.

Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes led all rushers in the game with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Tulane, which continues to lead the American Athletic Conference standings, next faces a tough road game against the Memphis Tigers next Friday at 6 p.m. in Tennessee.

