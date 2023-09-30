Warm weekend with low humidity
Published: Sep. 30, 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend the heat sticks around with highs in the low 90s.
We will see lower humidity values on Saturday especially leading to a nicer feel.
Rain chances will be very low with a chance for a few coastal storms each day.
This week will be dry with upper 80s before a front moves through at the end of the week bringing a storm chance and cooler temperatures for next weekend.
