Warm weekend with low humidity

This weekend
(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend the heat sticks around with highs in the low 90s.

We will see lower humidity values on Saturday especially leading to a nicer feel.

Rain chances will be very low with a chance for a few coastal storms each day.

This week will be dry with upper 80s before a front moves through at the end of the week bringing a storm chance and cooler temperatures for next weekend.

