Warm weekend with low humidity

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend the heat sticks around with highs in the low 90s.

We will see lower humidity values on Saturday especially leading to a nicer feel.

Rain chances will be very low with a chance for a few coastal storms each day.

This week will be dry with upper 80s before a front moves through at the end of the week bringing a storm chance and cooler temperatures for next weekend.

