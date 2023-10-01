BBB Accredited Business
Carr, Kamara to start for Saints, seven inactive for Bucs game

Saints quarterback Derek Carr will start Sunday (Oct. 1) against Tampa Bay, one week after a...
Saints quarterback Derek Carr will start Sunday (Oct. 1) against Tampa Bay, one week after a shoulder injury in Green Bay. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP Photo/Butch Dill | AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By Ken Daley
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr will start at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday (Oct. 1), only a week after being knocked out of a game at Green Bay with an injured A/C joint in his right throwing shoulder.

Jameis Winston took a number of first-team practice reps this week, but will remain in his role as Carr’s backup for the noon game against Tampa Bay on Fox 8.

Running back Alvin Kamara also will be in the Saints’ backfield, playing for the first time this season after serving a three-game NFL suspension for his role in a 2022 brawl inside a Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Seven players are listed as inactive for the Saints on Sunday. They are:

  • CB Paulson Adebo
  • S Jordan Howden
  • QB Jake Luton
  • TE Foster Moreau
  • WR A.T. Perry
  • DE Kyle Phillips
  • G Cesar Ruiz

