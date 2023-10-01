Carr, Kamara to start for Saints, seven inactive for Bucs game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr will start at quarterback for the Saints on Sunday (Oct. 1), only a week after being knocked out of a game at Green Bay with an injured A/C joint in his right throwing shoulder.

Jameis Winston took a number of first-team practice reps this week, but will remain in his role as Carr’s backup for the noon game against Tampa Bay on Fox 8.

Running back Alvin Kamara also will be in the Saints’ backfield, playing for the first time this season after serving a three-game NFL suspension for his role in a 2022 brawl inside a Las Vegas hotel-casino.

Seven players are listed as inactive for the Saints on Sunday. They are:

CB Paulson Adebo

S Jordan Howden

QB Jake Luton

TE Foster Moreau

WR A.T. Perry

DE Kyle Phillips

G Cesar Ruiz

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.