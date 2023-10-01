BBB Accredited Business
Jen Hale returns to sideline reporting for her first Saints home game since the pandemic

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wave of nostalgia is about to hit Fox 8 and Fox Sports viewers as Jen Hale, a face many have missed, makes her much-anticipated return to the sideline.

After a hiatus since the pandemic began, Hale is back to give fans the latest from the sidelines as the Boys in Black and Gold face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before she made waves as a reporter and host for Fox, Jen Hale was a morning fixture for many, delivering daily news on Fox 8′s Morning Edition.

Though a passionate fan at heart, Hale transitions seamlessly into her professional demeanor on game day.

“That crowd is just phenonmenal. I think the chance for the Saints to hold on to that number on spot in the NFC South, given the fact the Falcons play early tomorrow since they’re in London,” said Hale. “I think that crowd is going to be on fire and of course, the fans and the team want to flush that big loss to Green Bay on the road last week. I think everybody is going to come gun blazing.”

Tune into Fox 8′s pregame show at 10 a.m., with kickoff at noon. Later, at 9 and 10 p.m., catch an interview with Jen Hale.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

