LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell by multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 1.
The Tigers are ranked No. 23 after losing 49-55 to Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30, in Oxford, Mississippi.
Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 1:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Penn State
- Washington
- Oregon
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Washington State
- North Carolina
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Miami
- Utah
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Fresno State
- Louisville
The Tigers will travel to take on Missouri on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN.
