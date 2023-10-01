BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second...
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers fell by multiple spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, October 1.

The Tigers are ranked No. 23 after losing 49-55 to Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30, in Oxford, Mississippi.

RELATED: LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, October 1:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Ohio State
  5. Florida State
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. Oregon
  9. USC
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Alabama
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Washington State
  14. North Carolina
  15. Oregon State
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Miami
  18. Utah
  19. Duke
  20. Kentucky
  21. Missouri
  22. Tennessee
  23. LSU
  24. Fresno State
  25. Louisville

The Tigers will travel to take on Missouri on Saturday, October 7. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will air on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
A crumpled food truck trailer remained at the scene Saturday (Sept. 23) of an early morning...
Slidell man arrested after New Orleans driver killed in crash on Highway 11 bridge
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Darrelle Scott says a D.A.'s office representative informed him of his shooter's escape from...
Attempted murder victim says his attacker escaped juvenile custody, no alert to public

Latest News

SU vs. Pine Bluff
Southern Jags shutout Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 27-0 victory
FILE - Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker speaks during an NCAA college football news...
Michigan State fires Mel Tucker as head football coach
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes are 3-0 on the season. (AP Photo/David...
Football, Fútbol, Food: Coach Prime and Colorado need to just “Block out the noise”
LSU Tigers
LSU remains in same spot in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five