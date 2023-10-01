Man dies after ATV crash in Jean Lafitte, JPSO says

JEAN LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - A man died late Saturday night (Sept. 30) after being injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed, but the JPSO described him as an adult male who sustained multiple crash-related injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ATV rider failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection of Jean Lafitte Boulevard and 2nd Street around 11:30 p.m.. He was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over in the single-vehicle crash.

The man received treatment at the scene from emergency medical services, but did not survive his injuries and died at the scene.

