New Orleans drummer Russell Batiste dies at 57

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Russell Batiste, a famed New Orleans drummer and cousin of Grammy winner Jon Batiste, has died at age 57, his brother announced Sunday (Oct. 1) in a social media post.

“It’s a very sad day,” Damon Batiste wrote. “I lost a brother, a friend and a bandmate for life. We will share all details but remember fame and fortune means nothing without having the ones that means the most to share in your success.

“At least I was by my brother’s side. ... My brother will be missed by the world.”

No cause of death was revealed in the post, but the New Orleans Advocate reported that Batiste died Saturday of a heart attack at his home in LaPlace.

Batiste was a mainstay at New Orleans music festivals and nightclubs such as the Maple Leaf and Les Bons Temps Roulet. He was perhaps best known for providing the namesake beats for the Funky Meters. Among numerous other bands he played for were The Meters, Dumpstaphunk, Papa Grows Funk, the Charmaine Neville Band, George Porter Jr. and his Runnin’ Pardners and his own group Russell Batiste & Friends.

Just five months ago, the green-haired drummer posted about collaborating with his famous cousin Jon on a song name “Soul 2nd Line.”

Damon Batiste also recalled how his brother was acclaimed by none other than Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger as “the best drummer in the world.”

Funeral arrangements for the St. Augustine High School grad (Class of 1983) are pending.

