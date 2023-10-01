Over 5,800 without power in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD (WVUE) - A major power outage has left more than 5,800 residents in the dark in Arabi and Chalmette.

The outage began shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday evening.

Entergy teams are currently on the ground, assessing the situation and working diligently to identify the cause of the outage and estimates power will likely be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.

