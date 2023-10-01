BBB Accredited Business
Southern Jags shutout Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 27-0 victory

The Southern Jags (2-2) took down Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-4) 27-0 on Saturday, September 30.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Southern offense was much improved over Pine Bluff as they totaled 20 points in the first half.

Harold Blood threw for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Gary Quarles rushed for 90 yards, punching in a touchdown to put the Jags up 27-0.

Southern had a strong defensive performance holding the Golden Lions scoreless.

The Jags will be back at AW Mumford taking on Florida A&M on Saturday, October 7.

Kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

