Summer doesn’t want to let go but a fall feel isn’t too far away

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer-like weather seems to have a firm grip even as we head into October. But there is a fall cold front on the horizon and it’ll bring the much-anticipated fall temperature drop.

Clear skies stick around for tonight and into Sunday as we’re still under the influence of high pressure. This is also why we’re heating up each day to above normal highs each afternoon. This same pattern is what gave us record-breaking temps all summer. The difference with this “heat dome” is that is doesn’t have nearly the strength it did a month ago. But it’s still making us hot for several days as it’s going to take some time for it to move on.

Highs between Monday and Thursday will heat to the upper 80s to lower 90s each day. The persistent easterly breeze we’ve had all weekend will stick around for much of the work week. Combined with the low humidity, that will continue to keep the any mugginess at bay.

Out first fall cold front will arrive by the end of the week. The timing looks to be between Thursday and Friday. Both of those days could see a few scattered showers as the cold front passes. You’ll feel the difference as we head into next weekend as highs could fall to the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows could fall to the 50s and 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.