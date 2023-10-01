Warm, dry weather sticks around for the start of the month

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the start of October and we are still seeing warm weather but the low humidity remains.

Sunday will feel nice with a breeze from the east and a dry feel, but highs stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A similar pattern remains through the week with a few more clouds but very low rain chances and high temperatures in the upper 80s with lows in the mid-60s through 70s.

By the end of the week, our first fall front approaches bringing storm chances on Thursday and Friday. Highs will drop into the mid-80s on Friday with cloudy conditions and low 80s on Saturday. Lows could fall into the 50s and 60s by the second half of the weekend.

