Woman shot Sunday morning on Canal Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Sunday morning (Oct. 1) on Canal Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim, whose age was not disclosed, was wounded by at least one gunshot to the arm, around 10:32 a.m. in the 700 block of Canal Street, between Royal and Bourbon streets. Police said she was being treated at the scene by New Orleans EMS, but her condition was not disclosed.

The shooting occurred less than three-quarters of a mile from the Caesars Superdome, less than 90 minutes before Sunday’s scheduled game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at a time when numerous football fans were walking to the stadium from downtown and French Quarter hotels.

The NOPD provided no information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting, and no arrest has been announced.

