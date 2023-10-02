BBB Accredited Business
All eyes on a strong front late week

Highs will continue around 90 for most of this work week
Temperature Trend - Next 7 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s October but this week most certainly won’t feel like it as temperatures continue to remain above-normal.

Sunshine will dominate your Monday forecast as we remain under the influence of high pressure. The sunny skies will make for a warm one too as highs soar into the upper 80s. Humidity is staying low and a nice breeze remains which does make it feel just a little bit better.

All eyes this week are on a strong front expected to arrive around Friday. Between now and then, it will stay quite warm with some days possibly touching 90 in spots. The arrival of this first front of fall likely won’t lead to much in the way of wet weather but it will knock temperatures down quite a bit going into next weekend. Highs could fall into the 70s with lows into the 50s and 60s. We’ll see how things trend as we get closer.

All remains quiet in the tropics for the Gulf and Caribbean.

