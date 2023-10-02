BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Car drives through fence at airport, briefly disrupting operations, officials say

A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside...
A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.

The episode unfolded Sunday morning at Portland International Jetport, when the abandoned sedan was spotted after it had crashed into a second fence in a secure area of the airport, officials said.

The 33-year-old driver was quickly located and charged with criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and aggravated criminal mischief, police said.

Airport officials closed the runway for about 45 minutes for a security sweep, but no flights were delayed.

The motorist drove on a road alongside an airport runway but didn’t actually drive onto the runway or taxiway, said Zach Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director. No one was injured, and there was no threat to the public, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Stream news and weather 24/7
The first of three machines designed to extract salt from drinking water arrived in Plaquemines...
‘Like Christmas;’ First salt extraction machine arrives in Plaquemines Parish

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as he arrives for a New York trial over his business practices
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, becomes the oldest person in the world to skydive with tandem jumper...
Woman, 104, skydives from plane, aiming for record as the world’s oldest skydiver
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
2 scientists win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines against COVID
Merryville man accused of starting Bancroft Wildfire
Merryville man accused of starting Bancroft Wildfire
Wilson Alexander of The Advocate and Garland Gillen recap a wild LSU-Ole Miss game