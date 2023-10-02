BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Disney sued for ‘injurious wedgie’ at water park

Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.
Disney is being sued over “severe” injuries allegedly caused by a “wedgie” from a waterslide.(Source: Walt Disney World via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A woman is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, claiming an “injurious wedgie” from a waterslide sent her to the hospital.

In her lawsuit, Emma McGuinness says the incident happened at Typhoon Lagoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, four years ago when said she went down the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide, which Disney describes as an almost-vertical five-story fall.

McGuinness claims the attraction pushed her garments into her body, causing bleeding.

She says she went to the hospital in an ambulance and later sought gynecological repairs.

Her husband is suing too, effectively claiming the alleged harm to his wife’s body also affects him.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, not including “interest and costs.”

Disney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Stream news and weather 24/7
The first of three machines designed to extract salt from drinking water arrived in Plaquemines...
‘Like Christmas;’ First salt extraction machine arrives in Plaquemines Parish

Latest News

Roses rest on the Senate desk of late North Dakota Republican state Sen. Doug Larsen, at the...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Morraine Lake in Banff National Park. Canadian park officials said two people were killed in a...
Grizzly bear kills 2 people at Banff National Park, officials say
Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General...
Pentagon warns Congress it is running low on money to replace weapons sent to Ukraine
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., departs the Senate floor in the Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023,...
Judge plans May trial for US Sen. Bob Menendez in bribery case