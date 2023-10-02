Fire on overhead railroad tracks stops traffic on Canal Boulevard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire on railroad tracks crossing above Canal Boulevard disrupted traffic on the streets below and sent a plume of dark, black smoke billowing near City Park late Monday afternoon (Oct. 2).

The New Orleans Fire Department did not immediately respond when asked about the cause of the blaze or whether any injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to break out shortly before 6 p.m. on the tracks bridging Canal Boulevard near Pontalba Street. The dark black smoke turned gray and eventually appeared to stop by about 6:10 p.m.

