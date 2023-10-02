BBB Accredited Business
Fire on overhead railroad tracks stops traffic on Canal Boulevard

A fire raged late Monday afternoon (Oct. 2) on railroad tracks above Canal Boulevard near Pontalba Street, but was extinguished by the NOFD.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire on railroad tracks crossing above Canal Boulevard disrupted traffic on the streets below and sent a plume of dark, black smoke billowing near City Park late Monday afternoon (Oct. 2).

The New Orleans Fire Department did not immediately respond when asked about the cause of the blaze or whether any injuries were reported.

The fire appeared to break out shortly before 6 p.m. on the tracks bridging Canal Boulevard near Pontalba Street. The dark black smoke turned gray and eventually appeared to stop by about 6:10 p.m.

