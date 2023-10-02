BBB Accredited Business
First barge of fresh water arrives in Plaquemines Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - In response to the ongoing challenges posed by saltwater intrusion into the Mississippi River, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) delivered the first shipment of fresh water to Plaquemines Parish.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, 500,000 gallons of fresh water was delivered via barge to the Port Sulpher Water Treatment Facility around 7 p.m.

This initial delivery will be used to dilute chloride levels in the parish’s drinking water supply.

USACE New Orleans District delivered 500,000 gallons of water to the Plaquemines Parish Port Sulphur Water Treatment Facility.(USACE)

More deliveries are expected at the Port Sulphur and Pointe A La Hache facilities next week.

The USACE says it will soon be able to deliver 36 million gallons of water per day to treatment facilities impacted by the saltwater intrusion.

The Corps on Sept. 27 recorded the toe of the saltwater wedge less than 10 miles south of Belle Chasse, moving at approximately one mile per day. Surface water quality is above the EPA standard of 250 parts per million about 15-25 miles downstream of the wedge toe.

SALTWATER INTRUSION

Ahead of salt water arrival, Gretna requests barges and bottles water

‘Like Christmas;’ First salt extraction machine arrives in Plaquemines Parish

