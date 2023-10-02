BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana Fortify Homes program opens today

Louisiana Fortify Homes Program
Louisiana Fortify Homes Program(Louisiana Fortify Homes Program)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting today, Oct. 2, homeowners across Louisiana will be able to apply for the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program to help assist with roof upgrades.

Beginning at noon, the program will open with its first round of 500 grants. These grants will be up to $10,000 for residents to upgrade their roofs to withstand hurricane-force winds. The grants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are certain requirements to qualify, including having a policy with Louisiana Citizens property insurance.

You can find more information and other requirements on the program’s website HERE.

