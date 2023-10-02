BBB Accredited Business
Merryville man accused of starting Bancroft Wildfire

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MERRYVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A Merryville man has been arrested after investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Forestry Enforcement Division say he violated the state’s burn ban.

According to investigators, Zachary Faulk, 30, allegedly started fires on his property on August 17. Due to the extremely dry conditions, this fire is believed to have burned out of control and onto adjacent lands becoming known as the Bancroft Wildfire which burned more than 600 acres south of Merryville.

Faulk surrendered himself to the Beauregard Parish Jail on Sept. 25 for one charge of negligent burning and one charge of violating the burn ban. His bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities urge the public to report any and all forestry-related crimes to their 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

