BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: A hot week ahead

Fall front on the way
Temperatures stay in the upper 80s near 90 until the front moving in for next weekend.
Temperatures stay in the upper 80s near 90 until the front moving in for next weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long stretch of above average highs there’s a bit of light when it comes to a real fall feel to the air. High pressure will influence our region through the work week allowing for plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures around the 90 degree mark. Rain chances stay low and even as the front approaches Friday we won’t have seen much in the way of moisture return so right now rain chances are only in the 20 to 30 percent range. Even though right now it doesn’t look like we’ll get as much rain as we might like, but temperatures should end up finally feeling like Fall with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s and 70s before the end of next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
Stream news and weather 24/7
The first of three machines designed to extract salt from drinking water arrived in Plaquemines...
‘Like Christmas;’ First salt extraction machine arrives in Plaquemines Parish

Latest News

Morning forecast for Mon., Oct. 2
Temperature Trend - Next 7 Days
All eyes on a strong front late week
Evening weather update for Sunday, Oct. 1
Some of the coolest air of the season is on the way.
Summer doesn’t want to let go but a fall feel isn’t too far away