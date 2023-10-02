Nicondra: A hot week ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long stretch of above average highs there’s a bit of light when it comes to a real fall feel to the air. High pressure will influence our region through the work week allowing for plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures around the 90 degree mark. Rain chances stay low and even as the front approaches Friday we won’t have seen much in the way of moisture return so right now rain chances are only in the 20 to 30 percent range. Even though right now it doesn’t look like we’ll get as much rain as we might like, but temperatures should end up finally feeling like Fall with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s and 70s before the end of next weekend.

