NOPD: Bicyclist struck, killed on N. Claiborne Avenue

Car accident
Car accident
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man riding on a bicycle was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of N. Claiborne Avenue and Touro Street, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Sun., Oct. 1.

Police say the man, whose age and identity were not immediately disclosed, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police did not provide any additional information.

