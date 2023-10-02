NOPD chief-designate Anne Kirkpatrick lays out goals ahead of confirmation hearing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The woman designated by Mayor LaToya Cantrell to serve as New Orleans’ top cop says she’s already hit the ground running as the NOPD’s interim superintendent, getting out into the community and coming up with plans to reduce crime.

“This is probably the greatest opportunity in America,” Anne Kirkpatrick said, when asked why she wants the job as police chief.

With decades of experience in policing, Kirkpatrick says she’s ready for her next challenge.

“The reason that I believe I am the right choice for the time today is that you are right on the cusp of some breakthroughs, in terms of the consent decree, in terms of crime,” Kirkpatrick said. “You’re seeing the trend going down and that’s due to the amazing work of the men and women of this department. And I just want to work to continue to advance those strategies.

“The crime is still too high. But I will say New Orleans is on a good path of the reduction of their violent crime particularly; it’s down easily 20 percent.”

Kirkpatrick said under her leadership, the department will push to reduce crime further, utilizing the community’s help. Recruiting more officers to the NOPD and then keeping them also is a top priority, she said, adding that boosting morale is key.

As for the federal consent decree that has overseen the NOPD since 2012, Kirkpatrick says she’s already met with U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan and federal monitors to learn what exactly the department needs to do in order to come into compliance.

“My objective was, ‘Can we do it in the 2 1/2 years?’” Kirkpatrick said. “I think everyone is in agreement that it is doable within the 2 1/2 years (remaining in Cantrell’s term).”

Kirkpatrick said she was aware of the investigation into Officer Jeffrey Vappie -- a member of Cantrell’s executive protection team -- and the federal monitors’ criticism of the NOPD’s internal probe into his activities and timesheets.

“I’m aware of media reports, but it was not mine, as you know,” she said. “So, I am aware of the issue, yes.”

When asked if she believes Vappie should still be on the mayor’s protection detail, Kirkpatrick said, “I have accepted the position of where everybody is right now. So, when I came here a week ago, I said I’m going to accept the agency, I’m going to accept where it is right now. And so, right now he is on the exec protection team. And he will be there until other decisions are made. But right now, I’m not moving anyone.”

Kirkpatrick faces a City Council confirmation hearing scheduled for Oct. 11, though a vote isn’t expected until a later meeting. She said she doesn’t plan to make any personnel moves until Jan. 1, to allow her time to observe people in their roles.

“I’m going to revisit everything in this department,” Kirkpatrick said.

The chief-designate also said she anticipates having autonomy if confirmed to the superintendent job.

“Mayor Cantrell is not micromanaging me,” Kirkpatrick said. “I’m going to run this police department and she’s my boss, and she will always be kept informed. But she has not presented to me to be a micromanager. And, as a matter of fact internally, one of the things I do not like in leadership are micromanagers.”

