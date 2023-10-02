Oliver Thomas suggests Cantrell administration, City Council take joint retreat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the eve of a likely contentious hearing Tuesday (Oct. 3) to determine whether Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s communications director should be removed from the city payroll, City Councilman Oliver Thomas has issued a plea for a peace summit.

“Over a year and a half ago, I requested our then-council president to consider holding a council retreat or workshop that would include the administration and critical partners in our quest to serve this city and make New Orleans a better place for all citizens,” Thomas said in a statement released Monday, referencing Helena Moreno.

“Recently, I have sent another request to our current council president (J.P. Morrell) asking for consideration of the same. The response was very encouraging.”

Thomas referenced a similar exercise during his previous term on the City Council in the early 2000s, before his 2007 conviction on federal bribery charges.

“During my time as council president, I hosted a council retreat,” Thomas said in the statement. “We were able to come together and discuss solutions. It has been done before, and I am hoping it can be successful again, this time, including the administration. The time is now to act and put the citizens of our great city first.”

Thomas’ statement did not suggest a duration or location for his proposed retreat, nor whether it should be staged at taxpayer expense.

The councilman issued his plea publicly on the eve of Tuesday’s special City Council hearing, which pits council leadership against Cantrell’s team in a significant way.

The council plans to consider and hear defense against its allegations that City Hall communications director Gregory Joseph is guilty of incompetence, neglect of duty and gross misconduct. The allegations presented in a council motion come in connection to a mailer boasting of the mayor’s alleged accomplishments, sent at taxpayer expense to some New Orleans voters earlier this year during the height of an effort to force a recall election for Cantrell. The allegations also resulted from Joseph’s responses to council questions about the document’s production.

“A public hearing conducted pursuant to Section 3-125 of the Home Rule Charter to consider charges against Gregory Joseph, as more fully set forth in Motion No. M-23-424, and, if warranted, to consider his suspension or dismissal from the city service,” the agenda item reads.

Thomas and Eugene Green were the only councilmembers to vote against the motion last month. Cantrell said after the vote, “No, I’m not firing anybody.”

Thomas did not directly reference the upcoming Joseph hearing in his statement, but said, “We are in a time where government seems to function on an ‘I’ basis. Politics has become personal, when it should be people, business, then politics. Whether it’s fair or unfair, the press and many political observers have talked about the difficulty of these times and our inability to get both branches of government on the same page.

“I think it’s important that we change the narrative of discourse, fights, political battles and elected officials and agency heads who are too locked into their positions to come together to serve our city. We must come together to work across titles, across political lines and across agendas.”

