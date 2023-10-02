Warm weather lingers but a cold front is on the way this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and breezy says continue through the middle of the week.

We keep the low humidity for Tuesday with a few costal showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the 60s and 70s.

The next front will be on Friday, bringing a few chances for storms and nicer temperatures for the weekend that will actually feel like fall.

Highs will be in the low 80s Saturday before falling into the 70s for the second half of the weekend. We could see lows in the 50s on the North Shore through the weekend as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.