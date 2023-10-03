BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Countdown to cooler air is on; 4 days and counting

Bruce: 1st taste of fall arrives Friday night
Bruce: 1st taste of fall arrives Friday night
By Bruce Katz
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The countdown is on as the first fall front is on the way. Late Friday the front arrives dropping temps by 10-12° with very low good feeling humidity. Before that happens the heat will be with us. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s near 90 Tuesday through Friday afternoon. The front will push through during the day Friday with a very slim chance for showers.

The winds of change to the north takes place late Friday ushering in drier and cooler air taking highs down into the mid to upper 70s and and lows into the 49-54° range north and west of the lake and low to mid 60s south. 50s for some. The cooler weather should hold on into the start of next week. The tropics remain quiet in our part of the world.

