Escaped juvenile offender Lynell Reynolds arrested in Texas, US Marshals say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile offender from New Orleans who escaped from a non-secure facility in Lake Charles last month has been arrested Monday (Oct. 2) after a nearly three-week search, the US Marshals Service told Fox 8.

Lynell Reynolds, an 18-year-old who was adjudicated guilty of attempted second-degree murder in 2019 for shooting and paralyzing a man in New Orleans East during an armed robbery committed when he was 13, was arrested in the San Antonio area.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams praised the recapture of Reynolds, and said that a “second individual” had been detained in New Orleans in connection with the fugitive’s escape from the state. No arrest of that person has been announced.

Orleans Parish Juvenile Court Judge Candice Anderson initially sentenced Reynolds to confinement in a state juvenile facility until he turns 21. But in February 2022, Anderson recommended Reynolds be moved to a group home facility to better reach his goals for release.

Williams said last week that prosecutors from his office objected to the transfer.

“Nothing in his disciplinary record suggested that there was a reason to diverge from the full sentence of serving it as he should have been serving it,” Williams said. “He has not rehabilitated himself.”

Reynolds’ victim Darrelle Scott last month learned that Reynolds escaped from that facility Sept. 13, though he wasn’t notified for nine days.

Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice never responded to questions about Reynolds’ escape from Fox 8. No information about the search for the juvenile gunman came for nearly two weeks until a brief statement was sent to Fox 8′s sister station in Lake Charles.

“The Office of Juvenile Justice would like to assure the public that all legal measures were taken by the agency to notify the Orleans Parish Juvenile Court, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, the youth’s attorney and the youth’s caregiver of the escape from the non-secure placement,” the statement said in part.

But Williams said the OJJ violated, at minimum, the spirit of the law surrounding juvenile escapees.

“The largest and most looming issue is of OJJ in this particular situation,” he said.

Williams said in a statement Monday night that his office “is endeavoring to create legislation requiring statewide alerts for escaped inmates, regardless of where they are housed. These alerts are especially critical in the jurisdictions where the crime occurred and where victims reside.”

Reynolds is being held in Bexar County, Texas, until he can be extradited.

