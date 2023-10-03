Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (Oct. 3) arrested 33-year-old Morgan Freche from Loranger in connection with a sexual misconduct investigation involving a minor.
Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that Freche surrendered to detectives in response to multiple arrest warrants. The alleged incidents of misconduct date back approximately two years.
Freche faces the following charges:
- One count of Third Degree Rape
- Four counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
- One count of Oral Sexual Battery
Freche resigned on Sept. 28 after deputies began investigating reports that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with her.
