Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (Oct. 3) arrested 33-year-old Morgan Freche from Loranger in connection with a sexual misconduct investigation involving a minor.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that Freche surrendered to detectives in response to multiple arrest warrants. The alleged incidents of misconduct date back approximately two years.

Freche faces the following charges:

One count of Third Degree Rape

Four counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

One count of Oral Sexual Battery

33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger (TPSO)

Freche resigned on Sept. 28 after deputies began investigating reports that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with her.

