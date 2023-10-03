BBB Accredited Business
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday (Oct. 3) arrested 33-year-old Morgan Freche from Loranger in connection with a sexual misconduct investigation involving a minor.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that Freche surrendered to detectives in response to multiple arrest warrants. The alleged incidents of misconduct date back approximately two years.

Freche faces the following charges:

  • One count of Third Degree Rape
  • Four counts of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
  • One count of Oral Sexual Battery
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger(TPSO)

Freche resigned on Sept. 28 after deputies began investigating reports that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with her.

