New Orleans businesses fed up with city inaction on homeless encampment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans homeless encampment has left several adjacent businesses considering if they must close their doors and move somewhere else.

It’s a busy area not far from the Morial Convention Center, near Annunciation and Calliope streets.

Behind M2 Studio, there is a trail of discarded syringes and other drug paraphernalia. Human feces has been smeared onto the side of businesses, along with graffiti, piles of trash and dead rats leading toward a cluster of tents.

“It’s not fair to any person that’s a contributing member of society. You know, we work hard, we pay our taxes. We do a lot for the city,” said Charles Neyrey, owner of M2 Studio. “There’s many, many things to worry about as a small business owner and this shouldn’t be one of them.”

Neyrey said he can’t escape the homeless encampment taking over the area. He said when his architecture firm moved in seven years ago, this wasn’t an unmanageable problem. That changed after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“It’s getting worse and worse every day,” Neyrey said.

Jim Rogers owns a bed-and-breakfast that backs up to the homeless encampment. Rogers said his guests now are leaving bad reviews. Rogers said guests have had luggage stolen, and he said trash cans and a computer have been taken, forcing him to change locks and remove outdoor seating.

“You smell urine and you’ve got syringes on the side of my yard all the time I’m picking up,” Rogers said. “I’ve got them on my camera peeing on my fence. You know, it’s just a mess.”

Rogers said he wants to sell his property but he feels stuck.

“It’s not worth anything when anybody looks at that building right now,” Rogers said. “It’s just hundreds of homeless, right in my back yard.”

Neyrey said he’s seen an increase in violence, nuisance fires and apparent prostitution and drug deals in the area.

“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “It’s just a matter of drug-addicted homeless folks that would rather get high than do anything else with their day.”

He said homeless people have helped themselves to his backyard hose, creating a mess and leaving his business with a hefty water bill. When Neyrey tries to confront them, he said it’s usually met with some sort of frustration on their part. Neyrey and neighbors said they’ve called police and the city several times, with little result.

“It’s crickets,” Neyrey said. “It’s a very dangerous situation, where any kid could just fall and hurt themselves and be poked with a needle.”

City officials did not respond to Fox 8′s questions about the business owners’ complaints. However, District B Councilmember Lesli Harris has scheduled a town hall meeting Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Higgins Hotel, with the city’s homeless population among the scheduled topics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.