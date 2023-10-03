Nicondra: Warm through the week ahead, but a real Fall front on the horizon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A pleasant day ahead with plenty of sunshine breaking through the clouds. No big issues through the day with only a very isolated coastal shower and a warm breeze across the region. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s near 90 Tuesday afternoon. Pleasant, but warm conditions stick around through the work week with temperatures peaking just ahead of the well advertised cold front on Friday. The front will push through during the day with a very slim chance for showers. The big impact will be a turn in winds to the north ushering in drier and cooler air taking highs down into the upper 70s and and lows into the 50s for some. The cooler weather should hold on into the start of next week.

