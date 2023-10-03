Temps climbing ahead of a weekend blast of fall weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The countdown is on to fall weather as a much anticipated cold front starts to make its march across the nation.

Now that front won’t arrive to us until late Friday so we have a few more days to go of this unseasonably warm weather. Highs for your Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s but over the next few days leading up to that frontal passage our highs are likely to go up even more. By Friday, I’ve jumped us to around 92 as compressional warming likely makes for our hottest day being right out ahead of the front.

Little weather is expected over the next few days, in fact even with the front I’m not anticipating much rain. Small rain chances show up in the forecast for today and again Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are a dismal 20% or less so things are not looking good for any sizable rain coming soon.

All is quiet in the Gulf and Caribbean which means we have no worries from the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.