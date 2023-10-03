Tropical Storm Philippe bringing heavy rain to the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Philippe continues to churn over the Atlantic after bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the Caribbean.

The tropical storm had 45 miles per hour sustained winds and was moving northwest at 12 miles per hour in the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Philippe (WVUE)

Philippe meandered over parts of the Lesser Antilles up through the northern Caribbean at the start of the week, dumping heavy rainfall and causing gusty winds. The storm made landfall on Barbuda on Monday before continuing north, passing by many Caribbean islands.

More heavy rainfall is expected for parts of the Caribbean. Areas from Anguilla southward to Montserrat could see 4 to 8 inches of rain with localized totals of up to 12 inches. The U.S. Virgin Islands could see 2 to 4 inches of rain as well.

The system is now north of the Caribbean and will continue on its path northward through the week. Philippe is dealing with strong wind shear that is causing the thunderstorm activity to be displaced to the east of its center, keeping the storm weaker.

Philippe track (WVUE)

Bermuda is in the cone and could see tropical storm conditions by Friday morning.

In the long term, Philippe will continue to track northward and could impact parts of maritime Canada and Maine by the end of the weekend as a tropical storm.

A strong low-pressure system that is forecast to bring cooler weather to the eastern US may influence Philippe’s overall path. The impact on the northeastern US will depend on the speed of the system tracking to the east. Its proximity to Philippe will influence the westward movement of the tropical system.

