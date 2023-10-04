BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited

Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman was arrested after being accused of crashing a wedding in Mississippi.

Authorities arrested Sandra Lynn Henson on Saturday, Sept. 30, at a wedding, according to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department.

She faces petit larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace charges.

“Apparently Miss Hanson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing weddings and stealing money and cards from purses,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher
General Electric washing machines are displayed at a retailer, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in...
Technician warns of ‘catastrophic failure’ if household appliances are exposed to salt water
33 year old Morgan Freche of Loranger
Former Loranger teacher arrested amid claims she gave birth to student’s child
Stream news and weather 24/7
The first of three machines designed to extract salt from drinking water arrived in Plaquemines...
‘Like Christmas;’ First salt extraction machine arrives in Plaquemines Parish

Latest News

‘Dirty Dozen’ list of blighted properties includes Plaza Tower, Lindy Boggs, Parc Fontaine...
Plaza Tower owner faces ruling amidst safety and revenue concerns
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
NOPD: One fatally stabbed, two wounded by gunfire at separate scenes
Bayou Teche near Breaux Bridge is Louisiana's only national paddle trail.
Heart of Louisiana: Paddle Teche
Majority leader Steve Scalise of Metairie is considered a leading candidate to replace ousted...
Vote to oust Speaker McCarthy splits Louisiana’s congressional delegation