Canadian wildfire smoke arrives making for hazy skies today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The only big change in today’s weather will be the arrival of a smoky layer of air that is result of Canadian wildfires.

Those hazy skies will be noticeable today as the smoke gets blown across the Gulf Coast. Outside of the smoke, we’re still going to be quite warm. Highs by this afternoon climb into the upper 80s to near 90 in a few spots. Rain chances remain minimal.

All eyes are on the cold front which is not set to arrive to us until Friday night. Between now and then, clouds will be on the increase and some small rain chances will move into the forecast. I’m not playing up the rain with this front but a few storms certainly look possible. Thursday brings a 20% stray storm chance with that rain percentage increasing to 30-40% by Friday morning.

This weekend is shaping up to be picture perfect for you fall lovers. Northerly winds kick in on Saturday leading to multiple days of highs in the 70s as lows at night dip into the 50s and 60s. The coolest morning will be Monday when we could see some upper 40s in our northern tier. Return flow from the Gulf won’t arrive till the middle of next week so we will lock in some really nice weather for quite a few days.

All is quiet in the tropics locally but we will be monitoring the tail end of this front later next week. Models indicate a low pressure area may develop and ride along the Gulf Coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.