Heart of Louisiana: Paddle Teche
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WVUE) - In addition to being the area where Louisiana’s Acadians first settled, Bayou Teche also is the state’s only national paddle trail.
Dave McNamara takes us to Breaux Bridge for a scenic canoe ride down the historic Cajun bayou in the Heart of Louisiana.
