'I lived through 'Final Destination'': Steel bar crashes through woman's windshield

A Texas woman got a big scare recently when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving. (KHOU, PICS FROM VIEWER, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas woman got a big scare when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.

She captured the aftermath of the near-death experience on cell phone video.

Amanda Kilian was on her way to the airport to pick up her mom, going about 75 miles per hour down the beltway, when the incident happened.

“I saw it coming and then explosion,” she said. “It absolutely shook me to my core. ”

Kilian initially thought she’d been shot at.

“I was hysterical,” she said. “It sprayed glass everywhere, all over my face, my whole car was covered in glass.”

She decided not to pull over on the busy highway.

“I was shaking the whole way home,” she said.

It wasn’t until she got back that she found the heavy metal rod that had come flying into her car.

“It went through like butter, hit the seat, bounced off and hit me in the leg,” Kilian said.

Her dog, Beau, usually rides shotgun but wasn’t in the car with Kilian that day.

Whether it be luck or divine intervention, Kilian knows how lucky they all were and is grateful that the drive to the airport didn’t turn deadly.

“I lived through ‘Final Destination’ because if this would have come through driver’s side, I mean it would have probably impaled me and I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” she said.

This was the second time Kilian had experienced flying debris on a Houston highway.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

