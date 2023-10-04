Joe Burrow confident Bengals can overcome 1-3 start

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow said he is feeling good and spoke confidently that the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) can turn things around.

Burrow and the Bengals’ struggles continued in Week 4 with a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback has been dealing with a calf injury he suffered during practice in late July.

Despite the injury, Burrow has continued to play. The only aspect of his game the injury has hindered is his ability to run and make plays outside the pocket, he said Wednesday.

Barring any setbacks, Burrow will be the starting quarterback for the Bengals when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, head coach Zac Taylor announced on Monday.

Burrow said Wednesday he is still very confident the team can turn things around after starting the season 1-3.

Joe Burrow: “It’s been a tough couple weeks. But, we’re going to get through it.”



Very confident we can “become a winning football team.” #Bengals @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 4, 2023

He said, ”We have to get better,” but explained that the coaches and players in the locker room are talented enough to overcome the slow start.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.