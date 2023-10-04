BBB Accredited Business
Joe Burrow confident Bengals can overcome 1-3 start

Joe Burrow will start Sunday's game in Glendale, head coach Zac Taylor announced on Monday.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow said he is feeling good and spoke confidently that the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) can turn things around.

Burrow and the Bengals’ struggles continued in Week 4 with a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback has been dealing with a calf injury he suffered during practice in late July.

Despite the injury, Burrow has continued to play. The only aspect of his game the injury has hindered is his ability to run and make plays outside the pocket, he said Wednesday.

Barring any setbacks, Burrow will be the starting quarterback for the Bengals when they face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, head coach Zac Taylor announced on Monday.

Burrow said Wednesday he is still very confident the team can turn things around after starting the season 1-3.

He said, ”We have to get better,” but explained that the coaches and players in the locker room are talented enough to overcome the slow start.

